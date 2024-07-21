Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lavoro

Lavoro Stock Up 0.2 %

Lavoro stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.