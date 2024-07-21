Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Lavoro Stock Up 0.2 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
