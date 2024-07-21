Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $80.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMPR

Kemper Trading Down 1.6 %

KMPR opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.