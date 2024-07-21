Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 1,212,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

