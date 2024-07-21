Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Groupon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its position in Groupon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.74. 551,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

