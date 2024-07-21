Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Globant worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Globant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Globant by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Globant by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.35. 615,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.21. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.