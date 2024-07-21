Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.80 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after buying an additional 85,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

