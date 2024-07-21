Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 3.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 27,420,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,528,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

