Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,981 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Gates Industrial worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,627,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

