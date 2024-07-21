Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $253,563,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,631,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

