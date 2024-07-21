Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 504,232 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1,876.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,232 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE KLG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 1,093,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,308. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.