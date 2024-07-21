Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 31 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,933,000 after buying an additional 347,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,750,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $6.27 on Friday, hitting $534.35. 1,667,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.05 and its 200 day moving average is $564.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

