Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

