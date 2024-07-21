Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 854.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,502. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.