JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.00% of TransDigm Group worth $2,056,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,238.07. 168,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,288. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,300.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,213.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

