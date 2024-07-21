JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.42 Billion Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,984,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,068,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.89% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,418,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,187,000 after purchasing an additional 408,022 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

