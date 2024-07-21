JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,201,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $168.40. 5,683,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $172.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

