Jito Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $313.74 million and approximately $44.34 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,708,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.7930834 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $48,968,622.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

