Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,194.01 or 0.99960569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0016609 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

