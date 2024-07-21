Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.24 or 0.99974890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00072924 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0016605 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.