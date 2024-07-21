Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.14.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of JWEL opened at C$31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

