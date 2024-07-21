Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $79.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

