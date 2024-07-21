J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.