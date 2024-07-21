iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. 15,570,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

