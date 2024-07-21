IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its FY24 guidance at $10.95-11.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

