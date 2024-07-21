IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its FY24 guidance at $10.95-11.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
