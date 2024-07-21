Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 752,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.