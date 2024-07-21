Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.24. 42,042,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,705,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

