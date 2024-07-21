Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 48,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

QQQ traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $475.24. The company had a trading volume of 42,042,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,705,332. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

