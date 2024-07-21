Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ICLO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
