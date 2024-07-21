Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.21. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $456.81. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

