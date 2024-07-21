Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $10.24 or 0.00015240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.78 billion and $84.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00043388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,217,653 coins and its circulating supply is 467,028,520 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

