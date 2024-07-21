Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 248,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,165,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.92. 554,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,570. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.16 and its 200 day moving average is $357.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

