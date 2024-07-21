Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,501 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.45. The stock had a trading volume of 993,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,346. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

