Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 30,902 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

