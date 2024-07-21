Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 236,610 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,610 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

T stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 29,910,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

