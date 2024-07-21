Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,865,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock worth $870,504,339. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,281. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $185.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

