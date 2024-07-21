Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $18.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.41. The stock had a trading volume of 254,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,066. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.