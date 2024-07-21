Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $40,434,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

