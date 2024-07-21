Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of CP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $83.56. 1,418,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

