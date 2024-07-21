Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,346 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 562.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. The stock had a trading volume of 362,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

