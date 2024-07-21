Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,703 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after purchasing an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,382,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 159.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.62. 4,331,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,589. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

