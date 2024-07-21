Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 74,986 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

