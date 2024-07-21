Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $5.53 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CGI by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CGI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIB traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $105.87. 99,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,769. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.