Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after acquiring an additional 264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

NYSE:INSP traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,945. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $323.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

