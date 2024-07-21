Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 274.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 88,529 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 498,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,325,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353,035. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.