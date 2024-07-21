Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,578 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PH stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $544.65. The company had a trading volume of 600,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,546. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
