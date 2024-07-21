Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LNG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $184.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

