Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,566,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,566,864.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,043 shares of company stock worth $48,437,496 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,039. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

