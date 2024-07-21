Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3,021.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 768,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,571. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

