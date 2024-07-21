Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 257.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,283 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

