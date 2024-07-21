Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,259 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 102,664 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,276,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 650,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,450,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.33. 5,069,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,509. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

